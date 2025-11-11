Bridgnorth Town Council thanks everyone for Remembrance Day attendance and help

Huge crowds at the Bridgnorth Remembrance Day event. Pic by Dave Cooper

Young and oldre people at the Bridgnorth Remembrance event. Pic by Dave Cooper

Officials gathered at the Bridgnorth Remembrance event. Pic by Dave Cooper

Officials at the Bridgnorth Remembrance event. Pic by Kirstie Hurst Knight

Wreaths at Bridgnorth's war memorial. Pic by Kirstie Hurst Knight

Bridgnorth Town Council has thanked everyone who played a role in its Remembrance Day and Armistice Day events to show their respects to the area’s war fallen.

Huge crowds attended the Town’s Annual Remembrance Procession which took place as usual on Sunday, November 9.

But this year there was also an Act of Remembrance service held at the war memorial in the Castle Grounds to mark the two-minute silence.

Town Clerk, Nicky Hook said Remembrance Day is a significant event in the Town’s calendar and the Remembrance Parade is always well attended.

However, the town council was aware that the Eleventh hour of the Eleventh day of the Eleventh month seems to pass without ceremony.

So she said The Reverend of St. Mary’s Church, Suzan Williams, led the Armistice Day service, and the town council was pleased that all the local schools agreed to be involved.

Nicky Hook said: “We believe that this provided a fitting recognition for all those locally who have given their lives in service to their country since 1914, and we welcome everyone to join us on the day.”

The council thanked the children of St Leonards C of E, St John's Catholic, St Mary's Bluecoat C of E and Castlefields Primary schools who joined councillors for a short service from Reverend

The children and members of the public were all invited to leave a poppy.