Shropshire falls silent to mark Armistice Day

Residents, school pupils, court staff, councillors, firefighters, police, health workers, and many more across the county all came together to mark the two-minute silence at 11am which commemorates the end of the First World War.

The Princess of Wales stood at the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where the Last Post signalled the start of the national two-minute silence.

At Telford College hundreds of students and staff took part in the annual commemoration.

Maddie Windsor led the parade at Telford College.

A parade was led by the college’s public uniformed services students, and included representatives from the British Army reserves, Royal Marines, West Mercia Police, and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The royal family was represented by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Jenny Wynn, and guests were welcomed by Telford College principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

Telford College public uniformed services students.

The parade was led by a second-year public uniformed services student Maddie Windsor.

Chris Wood played The Last Post, and Reveille, and Warrant Officer Rich Cartman of the Royal Marines read the Kohima Epitaph: "When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Jenny Wynn, talking to Maddie Windsor.

A two-minute silence was then observed across the college to show respect for those who lost their lives in defence of the country.

Andy Turner, Telford College’s director of vocational studies, said: “It is important to remember those who took the ultimate sacrifice for us to be able to live in a free and democratic society.

Warrant Officer Rich Cartman of the Royal Marines read the Kohima Epitaph.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of the dignitaries and service personnel who supported the event, and to students for showing the respect and behaviour that truly reflects our college’s values.”

Meanwhile firefighters stood in silence outside Telford Central Fire Station all stood to mark the silence, lining up outside the station for the occasion.

Firefighters outside Telford Central Fire Station for the two minute silence. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In Ludlow residents paused to remember at the Peace Memorial to mark Armistice Day.

The service at Ludlow's peace memorial.

Led by the Revd John Stocker, wreaths were laid by the Mayor of Ludlow, the Mayor of Kidderminster Councillor Doug Hine, Linda Randall - the Head of Ludlow Sixth Form College, and pupils from Ludlow Primary School, St John’s, and St Laurence’s Church.

The two minute silence being marked in Ludlow.

The service closed with prayers and a blessing, echoing the town’s deep gratitude and commitment to remembrance.

In Newport a poignant service took place at Newport Cemetery.

The Armistice Day service at Newport Cemetery. Picture: Euan Manning Photography

