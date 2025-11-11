Runners help raise more than £31,000 for Hope House at dark runs in Telford and Chirk

Hope House Children's Hospices', based in Oswestry, recently held its dark runs at Telford Town Park and Chirk Castle, alongside other venues including Conwy Quay, Penrhyn Castle, and Bolesworth Castle.

Supported by more than 200 dedicated volunteers, runners took on the nighttime routes to raise funds to help children with life-threatening conditions to live their best lives.

Runners dressed in elaborate Halloween costumes at Chirk Castle. Picture: Hope House Children's Hospices

The sell-out events saw participants dressed in everything from elaborate Halloween costumes to glow-in-the-dark running gear, with a few dinosaurs and sharks making a surprise appearance.

So far, the events have raised more than £31,360.

The Dark Runs were started by families who have received care and support from Hope House. At Telford Town Park, Jovelyn and her family counted down the runners at the start line.

Participants wore Halloween costumes to the dark run events. Picture: Hope House Children's Hospices

Her mum, Gifty, said: "We know Hope House is here for us for support, care and to make amazing memories. It was so exciting to start the Telford Dark Run and see all the runners raising money."

The dark run event at Telford Town Park. Picture: Hope House Children's Hospices

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Myles Tucker, who uses the hospice for respite care, helped start the race at Conwy with his mum, Georgia.

She said: "Hope House is an important place we can really rely on. We’re so grateful for them and were happy to help with this great event."

Fundraisers at Hope House, Dawn Ball and Bethan Young, added: "We are once again blown away by the incredible support we have had at our dark runs, raising a massive £31,360 so far, with some sponsorship still coming in.

"It was amazing to see all our runners light up the night and have such a wonderful time, while also raising vital money to support local children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

"Without the support of our very generous community we would not be able to provide the care and support to those who need us the most. Thank you all so much."