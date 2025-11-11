A corner of the grade II listed Market Hall in Kington was damaged when a young man crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer into it in November 2023.

Kieran Bradford later admitted in court to taking and damaging the car while under the influence of drugs.

“Due to the extent of the damage, the original bricks cannot be salvaged for re-use,” according to the application for listed building consent to permit the restoration work.

Its owner Herefordshire Council wants to also use the opportunity to fix other parts of the building showing wear and tear, including corrosion on the flagpole, rust staining on the internal steel trusses, and “extensive” damage to handrails and guttering.

Fire alarms, emergency lighting, electrical components and the lightning protection system will also be upgraded to meet current standards.

“The intervention is considered both necessary and proportionate, ensuring the continued use and longevity of this important heritage asset,” the council said.

The red-brick building on the corner of High Street, Church Street and Mill Street was built in 1885, though the clock tower was only added in 1897. It continues to host regular food and craft markets.



