Car catches fire after crashing into house in Gobowen - emergency services sent to scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Temperance Court off Chirk Road in Gobowen at around 10.30am on Tuesday (November 11) after reports of a road traffic collision.

A team of firefighters were sent to the scene from Oswestry Fire Station, along with crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Emergency services were scrambled after a car crashed into a house in Gobowen and caught on fire. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

The fire service reported there was a car fire involving a hatchback vehicle that had "collided with a brick wall of a property".

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "The vehicle had caught fire on impact.

"A hose reel jet was used to help extinguish the fire but thanks to some lovely locals with fire extinguishers they helped to prevent the situation escalating prior to our arrival."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.