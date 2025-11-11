Stephen Charles Mayger, 66, was known to have a past medical history which included alcohol dependence.

On March 10 2023, he was found deceased at his home at Barclay House, 6 Church Street, Knighton.

There was evidence of injury to Mr Mayger, however the premises was secure and there was no evidence of third party involvement at the premises.

Following an inquest opened on April 11 2023 and an inquest hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court on Monday, November 10, Area Coroner Patricia Morgan in the Coroner's area for South Wales Central Coroner Area concluded the injuries identified were not causative of Mr Mayger's death.

She said it is likely that the retired wildlife reserve manager who was born in St Helier, Jersey on March 27 1956 died as a result of misuse of alcohol.