The Princess of Wales to visit the West Midlands for Armistice Day at National Memorial Arboretum - tickets sold out

On Tuesday, the Royal visitor will be visiting the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as it leads the nation in commemorating Armistice Day with a Remembrance service due to be held on the Armed Forces Memorial.

The service will include a two-minute silence at 11am to honour those who have who have served the nation, music and poetry performances.

The Armed Forces Memorial will be closed to the general public until after the service.

Preparations for the event have seen all public tickets to attend on Tuesday fully booked and parking spaces for the morning have also sold out with the organisers warning that visitors without a valid booking will not be able to gain entry to the site.

The Arboretum near Alrewas near Lichfield is home to the striking memorial which commemorates those who have been killed on duty or as a result of terrorism from the end of the Second World War to the present.

The 150-acre site opened to the public in 2001 and is part of the Royal British Legion.

On Remembrance Sunday thousands gathered at the Arboretum to honour and remember the service and sacrifice of war heroes and heroines. A special Service of Remembrance was held at the base of the memorial with musical performances by The Band and Bugles of the Rifles, Arboretum associate partners Birmingham's Black Voices, poet in residence Arji Manuelpillai, and members of Talent in the Ranks the site's Armed Forces artist development project.

Armistice Day also known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth is marked every year on November 11 to mark the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany in 1918.

Last month the King attended the official dedication of the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT armed forces personnel, where he met veterans who were affected by the military’s former “gay ban”.