The service at Knighton was organised by the Royal British Legion and Knighton Town Council.

Wreaths were laid by various groups including Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp on behalf of Knighton Town Council, the armed forces, the Young Farmers Club, sports teams and youth organisations such as the scouts and beavers.

Tim Heakin and Justin Rees recited the exhortation and the Kohima.

Marty Jones was the parade marshal.

Knighton Town Silver Band played during the service and afterwards there was a service at St Edward’s Church.

Presteigne’s service was led by the Reverend Stephen Hollinghurst.

Among those laying wreaths were Presteigne and Norton Mayor Councillor Deb Edwards, the navy, army, firefighters and the service’s new cadets, Dyfed Powys Police and young people in the 1st Presteigne Scout Group including squirrels, beavers, cubs, scouts and young leaders.

There were also wreaths for the Royal Engineers, Army Ordnance Corps, the RAF Parachute Regiment and the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

A parade then took place to St Andrew’s Church, where a service was held.

In Kington, Remembrance Sunday began with a service at the Baptist Church before everyone paraded up to the war memorial.

Various organisations laid wreaths including the fire service, the army, navy and air force, Kington Chamber of Trade, Kington Town Council, Herefordshire Council Kington Trefoil Guild, Kington St John and the primary and high schools.

The family of the late Lance Corporal Oliver Thomas also laid a wreath to remember the 26-yearold who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2014.

The service was led by parade marshal Brian MacKenzie former serviceman and Jack Lloyd laid a wreath on behalf of Hereford and Worcester Army Cadet Force

Deputy Lieutenant Patrick Wrixon also laid a wreath on behalf of the King.

Isabella Howard from Lady Hawkins High School read a poem called Our Remembrance Day A Message from the Fallen by Cal Pearson and Ethan, Rueben, Freddie and Dean from Kington Primary School read “In Flanders Fields’ by John McCrae.

The standard bearer was Steve Reynolds, who served with the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry and he was flanked by Chris Ellis, who laid a wreath on behalf of the navy and Ron Still.

The two-minute silence was observed impeccably and Mr Peter Walker read out the roll of honour for those killed in the first and second world wars and Afghanistan. Those who served in Korea were also remembered.

Reverend Richard Ross led the prayers.

Several of Powys’ politicians attended the Hay-on-Wye service including Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds, with Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick at the service in Hay-on-Wye.

Also there were Powys County Council Chairman Councillor William Powell, Powys County Councillor and Standard Bearer Gareth Ratcliffe MBE and Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force Band.

Powys County Councillor James Gibson-Watt read aloud the roll call of the fallen this afternoon at St Mary’s Church in Hay-on-Wye and then a service took place at the cenotaph.

