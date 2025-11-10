Rare teapot made for King Edward VII by world-famous Staffordshire company to sell for thousands at auction

A rare teapot made for King Edward VII by the world-famous Staffordshire pottery company Minton is set to sell for thousands at auction.

The ‘Round Robin’ teapot was commissioned in 1867 by the then Princess of Wales, Alexandra of Denmark, as a gift for her husband Edward who became king in 1901 after the death of Victoria.

The unique design depicts a chirping European Robin, which is mounted on a natural domed base with holly leaves and berries. The pot was based on a design by William Thomas Goode and measures around seven inches tall and comes complete with its lid. Now, more than 150 years after it was made, it’s going under the hammer at Auctioneum Ltd in Bath and is expected to sell for more than thousand pounds.

The rare teapot made for King Edward VII.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: ‘‘It’s always special when we discover something of such rarity, but when that item was made for a future King of England, it sets one’s pulse racing. It’s an incredible piece of history. This is the type of object we auctioneers dream of finding. Not only was it made by the most famous ceramic factory, Minton, but it carries such extraordinary provenance."

Only two ‘Round Robin’ teapots were made with the other being retained by the factory, and later sold off.

The rare teapot was made by Staffordshire pottery company Minton.

Andrew said: "We often talk about rarity, but when there were only two made, I think it definitely qualifies as rare. For collectors, it doesn’t really get much better than this. How often does one get offered the opportunity to own a royal robin?"

The year the teapot had been commissioned had been a difficult year for the Princess of Wales and Edward. During the birth of their third child, Alexandra had succumbed to a bout of rheumatic fever that threatened her life and left her with a permanent limp.

The robin traditionally symbolised hope, renewal, and new beginnings, as they are early nesters that signal the arrival of spring. The symbolism behind the teapot is said to perhaps be a reflection of her feelings at the time.

The teapot is estimated at £5,000 to £8,000 and features in Auctioneum’s November 24 ‘Fine Art & Antiques’ auction. The full catalogue can be viewed on their website here.