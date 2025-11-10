Towns throughout the region fell silent as respects were paid during Remembrance Sunday. Llandrindod Wells marked the poignant occasion with a parade and service with hundreds of people taking part.

The parade led by Llandrindod Wells Silver Band, started from the Royal British Legion Headquarters and marched up to the cenotaph.

At the war memorial, the service was led by Father Andrew Tweed assisted by Reverend Pete Letson, a cornet players from Llandrindod Wells Silver Band played the Last Post and Reveille and the exhortation and the Kohima was read by Jeff Thomas in Welsh and by Royal British Legion branch chairman, Hamish Stonebridge in English.

The parade marshal was David Saunders, who is a Major in the army cadets.

About 50 wreaths were laid by various organisations and individuals including the Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor Jake Berriman, Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks -D’Silva, Royal British Legion branch President Brian Jones, Alun Jones on behalf of the Royal British Legion all of the uniformed organisations, St John Ambulance, Dyfed Powys Police, scouts and guides.

After the service people returned to the Royal British Legion Club where Llandrindod Wells Silver Band performed, there were refreshments and a raffle, an auction and poppy bingo raised a significant amount for the Poppy Appeal.

A Remembrance Service for the Ithon Valley was held at St Padarn's Church, Crossgates in the afternoon.

The service was taken by Reverend Jonathan Copus.

Names of the fallen were read by members of the Air Training Corps and wreaths were laid on behalf of the Royal British Legion, Llanbadarn Fawr Community Council, Crossgates School, St Padarn's Church and the Air Training Corp.

The Standard Bearer at both the Llandrindod Wells and Crossgates Service was Rhodri Evans

The Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph were recited by members of the Air Training Corp.

At Penybont, over 50 plus people joined for the remembrance Sunday service at the cenotaph which was led by Mr Julian Lovell..

The sound system was provided by Andrew Davies.

Annie Duggan read all the names of 'The Fallen' - 27 in total.

Wreaths were laid by Derek Turner, Drew Owen and Steve Milward Cox.

Coffee and refreshments were served in The Community Centre after the service.

At Builth Wells a service took place at St Mary’s church and service at war memorial led by Reverend Canon Mark Beaton and Curate Reverend Janet Day.

It was well attended and over 30 wreaths were laid by various organisations including by Builth Wells Town Council, the fire brigade, army cadets, Royal British Legion, Navy Associations, primary and secondary schools staff and pupils, local organisations and sports clubs, local associations including rotary and Masonic, and Tania Szabo, the daughter of Violette Szabo, who laid a wreath on behalf of the S.O.E. and French Foreign Legion.

A reading was done by Paul Skippon, the standard bearer was Kevin Herbert and the cadet standard was carried by Meuryn Wyn Rees. The cadets also did a collection at the church.

The parade marshal was Jason Rawbone.

There the two minutes’ silence was observed.

The roll of honour was read by Royal British Legion chairman Adam Johnstone, Doe Herbert, Royal British Legion member and bugler Ashley Clare played The Last Post and Reveille.

After the service, the town council hosted refreshments at the Fountain pub.

Rhayader’s service at the town clock war memorial was led by Reverend Tudor Botwood and Rhayader’s new vicar Reverend Elizabeth Ronicle.

Gus Ashley played Reveille and the Last Post on the trumpet perfectly leaving people tearful and many congratulated him afterwards

Wreaths were laid by Rhayader Mayor Christian Walton on behalf of Rhayader Town Council, Town and County Councillor Angela Davies laid a wreath for Powys County Council, Clive Bywater, a serving firefighter of almost 36 years placed the wreath on behalf of Rhayader Fire Station, children from scouts and guides placed wreaths, Eira Edwards laid a wreath for Rhayader WI, Anthony Bennett placed a wreath for the Royal British Legion and other wreaths laid by local church and chapels, Rhayader Primary School, Young Farmers, Nantmel WI, and Rhayader St. John Ambulance.

Crosfield House care home also placed a wreath and were well represented.

Keith Fielding provided the music.

Afterwards there was a Service of Remembrance in St Clement's church.

Rhayader Town Council would like to thank all those who attended the Remembrance Service. It was a truly special day to which much of the community turned out forming a big crowd.

The crowd gathering for Penybont’s service. Pic by Lynda Price

The names on Penybont Cenotaph. Pic by Lynda Price

John Philips, Very Rev Geraint Hughes and David Parker. Pic by Lynda Price

Royal British Legion standard bearer Rhodri Evans with other servicepeople and veterans. Pic by Andy Compton

Servicemen, veterans and Royal British Legion members waiting to lay their wreaths. Pic by Andy Compton

Councillor Jamie Jones lay a wreath for the Royal Anglian Regiment and David Wallis lay a wreath on behalf of the Llandrindod Wells Veterans Group at the cenotaph. Pic by Andy Compton

Llandrindod Wells Royal British Legion President Brian Jones lays a wreath watched by Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva, Powys County Council Leader Councillor Jake Berriman, and Powys County Council Chief Executive Emma Palmer. Pic by Andy Compton

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva, Powys County Council Leader Councillor Jake Berriman show respect after laying their wreaths. Pic by Andy Compton

Powys County Council Chief Executive Emma Palmer and Dave Vaughan, Royal British Legion Club Chairman at the cenotaph. Pic by Andy Compton

The scene at Builth Wells Remembrance Sunday service at the Groe. Pic by Andy Compton

Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh and representatives from many other groups and organisations laid wreaths at the service. Pic by Andy Compton

County Councillor Jeremy Pugh and Christian Prynne of Builth Wells Running Club on their way to laying wreaths at the cenotaph. Pic by Andy Compton

Builth Wells and District Royal British Legion Branch Chairman Adam Johnstone Pic by Andy Compton

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond stands with veterans, servicepeople and Royal British Legion members at the service. Pic by Andy Compton

Servicemen, veterans and Royal British Legion members stand at Rhayader’s war memorial. Submitted picture

Reverend Tudor Botwood and Reverend Elizabeth Ronicle led the service in Rhayader. Submitted picture

Rhayader County and Town Councillor Angela Davies lays a wreath on behalf of Powys County Council. Submitted picture