Volunteers are needed to ensure the future of tourism services in Kington

Kington Tourist Group will be holding an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, November 19.

It will take place at the Burton Hotel, Kington at 7pm and it will discuss the future of tourism in Kington

The Tourist Group has five members of the committee who will not be seeking re-election at the annual general meeting in March 2026.

So a new Treasurer and Secretary are needed, plus more people to volunteer their time to help in the Tourist Information Centre office.

They are an active group, providing a valuable asset to the town that is enjoyed and appreciated very gratefully by all the visitors who visit the TIC office and see a nice friendly face, eager to give out local information and tips to promote our town and surrounding local community.

Anyone who feels that they can offer any help or assistance, go along to this meeting and show your support.

Further information prior to the meeting can be given by contacting Margaret Pengelley on 01544 327207.