Shropshire remembers: 36 photos from across the county as communities mark Remembrance Sunday with heartfelt tributes

The annual day of national reflection brought communities together to remember those who fell in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, while demonstrating support for those who continue to serve today.

Hundreds of residents and visitors attended a memorial service in Shrewsbury. A procession led by the Bligny Band and Bugles of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force was joined by Armed Forces units, veterans, councillors, former mayors, magistrates, and representatives from service and civilian organisations, as it made its way through the town to The Quarry Park.

Nate Davies, eight. and Natalie Littlewood from Shawbury. Photo: Steve Leath

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

A procession through Shrewsbury on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Steve Leath

The Bligny Band and Bugles of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force led the procession. Photo: Steve Leath

The memorial service included the sounding of The Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence and the Reveille. Wreaths were laid by civic leaders, including the Mayor of Shrewsbury Alex Wagner, alongside serving and former military personnel, emergency service representatives and community organisations, in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Terence Weston (right), aged 87, who is president of the Shrewsbury branch of the Royal Naval Association Shrewsbury Branch laid a wreath with Colin Hopkinson. Photo: Steve Leath

The sounding of The Last Post by John Buckley. Photo: Steve Leath

Councillor Alex Wagner said: "We gathered as a community to honour the brave souls who gave their lives in service to our nation.

Units of HM Forces made their way through Shrewsbury to The Quarry. Photo: Steve Leath

The memorial service in The Quarry. Photo: Steve Leath