Shropshire remembers: 36 photos from across the county as communities mark Remembrance Sunday with heartfelt tributes
Residents across Shropshire gathered to commemorate Remembrance Sunday today, honouring and giving thanks to those who gave their lives in service to the country.
The annual day of national reflection brought communities together to remember those who fell in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, while demonstrating support for those who continue to serve today.
Hundreds of residents and visitors attended a memorial service in Shrewsbury. A procession led by the Bligny Band and Bugles of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force was joined by Armed Forces units, veterans, councillors, former mayors, magistrates, and representatives from service and civilian organisations, as it made its way through the town to The Quarry Park.
The memorial service included the sounding of The Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence and the Reveille. Wreaths were laid by civic leaders, including the Mayor of Shrewsbury Alex Wagner, alongside serving and former military personnel, emergency service representatives and community organisations, in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Councillor Alex Wagner said: "We gathered as a community to honour the brave souls who gave their lives in service to our nation.