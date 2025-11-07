Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva praised young resident Jamie Smart, who won the under 10’s category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, the volunteers at the Albert Hall who won a prize at the Powys Business Awards, and Fizz Wanderer, the town’s cat who was recently named Cat of the Year.

In his monthly report to the town council, the mayor thanked everyone who had helped the town council with its move from the Old Town Hall to Temple Chambers on South Crescent.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said the town council had successfully moved and is the owner/landlord.

She said; “This has been received very positively by the members of public who have called into the office. Our footfall has increased significantly. Thanks to those members who assisted with the move.

“Anyone interested in renting meeting space or office space should contact the Clerk on clerk@llandrindodtowncouncil.co.uk or telephone – 01597 823116.

“The Old Town Hall has been decorated under the terms of our lease and was handed back to the private landlord on October 31 2025 by our Chair.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he had been invited to the Llandrindod Wells Children’s Eisteddfod, to present the cup to the choir.

“I spent a couple of hours there and it was lovely. The confidence of those children to stand up infront of 50 or 60 people, it was wonderful and it is something I hope carries on for many years.”

He added that he and his wife and consort Lauren had been invited to the Llandrindod Wells Twinning Association fundraising concert at Holy Trinity Church recently.

He said they were entertained by Builth Wells Male Voice Choir and singer Holly Richards and it was a lovely evening and he had given a contribution of £200 to the fundraising from the Mayor’s fund.

The concert was a fundraising event to support the activities of the Llandrindod Wells Twinning which is promoting a junior football team exchange visit to Bad Rappenau Germany in 2026.