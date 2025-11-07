Since the incident, which caused significant structural damage to this historic crossing, council teams have worked closely with contractors and stakeholders to assess the damage and plan the necessary repairs.

The priority is to restore the bridge safely and efficiently, while preserving its heritage value.

The planned repair works will include recovery of original stonework from the river and full structural repairs using traditional materials and techniques.

The estimated duration of the works is three weeks, although this may vary depending on several factors, including river conditions, which could affect the safe recovery of stone, availability of suitable replacement stone, both in terms of sourcing and quantity and weather conditions, particularly low temperatures, which may impact the use of lime mortar essential for the repairs.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We understand how important

“We thank residents and road users for their continued patience and cooperation during this time.”