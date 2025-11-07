Llandrinio Bridge, over the River Severn on the B4393, has been closed since October 28.

It was shut after significant damage was caused by a suspected vehicle crash.

Now Powys County Council has confirmed that repairs are set to start on November 17, with hope that the bridge is reopened by mid-December.

The damaged bridge.

A statement from the council said: "Since the incident, which caused significant structural damage to this historic crossing, council teams have worked closely with contractors and stakeholders to assess the damage and plan the necessary repairs.

"The priority is to restore the bridge safely and efficiently, while preserving its heritage value."

The planned repair works will include the recovery of original stonework from the river and full structural repairs using traditional materials and techniques.

The estimated duration of the works is three weeks, although this may vary depending on several factors such as river conditions, availability of suitable replacement stone, and weather conditions.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We understand how important Llandrinio Bridge is to the community and local connectivity.

"Our teams are working hard to deliver a safe and lasting repair as quickly as possible.

"We’re committed to keeping disruption to a minimum while ensuring the integrity of this historic structure.

“We thank residents and road users for their continued patience and cooperation during this time.”