Remembrance Day 2025: The Shropshire services being held this weekend

Remembrance Sunday offers us a moment to honour and reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who have served to defend our freedoms and safeguard our way of life.

Alongside recognising members of the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and across the Commonwealth, the day also allows us to unite in paying tribute to the emergency services and all those who have lost their lives through conflict or acts of terrorism.

Commemorative events for Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 9, will take place throughout the county over the coming days.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place this week:

Shrewsbury

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury. Picture: Drones-z

The Mayor of Shrewsbury will lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and Service organisations, from Shrewsbury Castle at about 10.30am on Sunday.

The route will pass through Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John's Hill to The Quarry, being led by music from Shrewsbury Brass Band.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Quarry at the War Memorial at 10.50am, Buglers will sound Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes silence and Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

On the conclusion of wreath-laying, the Mayoral party will move to the saluting Dias on St Chad’s Terrace, following which there will be a march-past and salute. Military units and organisations will march from The Quarry's main gates towards Murivance.

Rolling road closures will be in place across the town centre between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Telford

Telford remembrance service at the town park memorial

The council's annual Festival of Remembrance will be taking place at Telford Minster at Meeting Point House at 7pm on Sunday. Attendance is free and booking is not required.

An Armistice Day service will also be held on Tuesday, November 11 at the War Memorial in Telford Town Park, starting at 10.55am.

The ceremony will include wreath laying and a two-minute silence.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the council's Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Cosford

The Sunday Service will be led by the Rev (Sqn Ldr) John Mbayo beneath the Avro Vulcan in the National Cold War Exhibition at the RAF museum and will include readings, prayers and a two-minute silence, followed by a performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir. Requires booking ahead.

Craven Arms

Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the lych gate of St John The Baptist Church at Stokesay Castle at 9.45am on Sunday for a short walk to the church and a service.

After a 10am service, there will be a gathering at the War Memorial, where the Last Post will be played before wreath-laying ceremony.

Ellesmere

The Royal British Legion Ellesmere and District Branch will hold its 2025 Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 9th.

The parade will assemble at 10.30am in the town centre car park before marching to the War Memorial at St. Mary's parish church for an Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying. A church service will follow inside St. Mary's.

Ironbridge Gorge

Coalbrookdale's Sunday service will take place from 10.50am at Holy Trinity Church followed by a walk to the war memorial on Paradise.

A service will take place at the same time at St Luke's Church in Ironbridge followed by a walk to the war memorial by the Iron Bridge.

In Jackfield, Coalbrookdale Scouts will be attending a service at the Jackfield & Coalport Memorial Bridge at 10.50am following a parade from the tile museum.

On Tuesday, November 11, an Armistice Day service will be held at 10.45am at the war memorial.

Ludlow

Ludlow remembrance day parade

A band will lead a parade from Ludlow Castle to the Peace Memorial from 10.50am, before the laying of wreaths and a memorial service at 11am on Sunday.

The parade will then continue through the town to a service at St Laurence Church.

An Armistice Service will take place at the Peace Memorial on Tuesday, November 11, at 11am.

Madeley

Following a 9.30am church service at St Michael's, a parade will march up Madeley High Street from 10.30am on Sunday, before a service at the Madeley War Memorial at 10.45am.

A Remembrance Service will be held at the Memorial Garden at The Madeley Centre on Tuesday, November 11 at 10.30am, followed by free tea and coffee afterwards.

Market Drayton

Market Drayton's Remembrance Sunday Parade

A parade will assemble at 10am on the Queen Street car park on Sunday, before walking through the town towards St Mary's Church for 10.30am.

A church service will then commence at 10.45am. The parade will form once again and walk to the town's War Memorial for 11.55am.

A memorial service and wreath laying will then take place. The parade will then march off once more to the Royal British Legion for a civic reception at the club at 12.50pm.

Newport

Newport service of Remembrance

The parade will form by the cricket club on Audley Avenue to leave at 10.20am on Sunday, and march towards St Nicholas' for a remembrance service at 11am.

Wreaths will be laid after the service in the church grounds. Followed by a parade back to the RBL Club for a buffet at approximately 12.10pm.

On Tuesday, November 11, an Armistice Day service will be held at Newport Cemetery at 11am.

At 6pm, Burton Borough School will be hosting a Remembrance Concert at St Nicholas Church with an evening of music and drama.

The evening will feature performances from the BBS Concert Band and Choir, Newport Male Voice Choir and Newport Junior School Choir. Tickets are free and do not need to be booked.

Oswestry

A parade, led by town leaders and members of the Royal British Legion will assemble on the Bailey Head at 10.30am on Sunday.

The Porthywaen Silver Band will lead the parade to the Memorial Gates where a service will be held.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am followed by the laying of wreaths, before the parade will be led back to the Bailey Head.

A Service of Remembrance is being held at St Oswald's Parish Church at 4pm.

Another service will be held at the Memorial Gates on Armistice Day at 11am.

Wellington

On Sunday, a parade will set off from Nailors Row car park at around 10.30am, to and from the Service of Remembrance held at All Saints Church.