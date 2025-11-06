Morrisons plan to keep Oswestry service station open for 24 hours a day

Morrisons have been making enquries with Shropshire Council to see whether or not they'll be allowed change the opening hours of the service station on Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry.

The Morrisons Daily store and petrol station is currently open between 6am and 11pm, but the supermarket giant is hoping to keep the site open all day and night.

The planning application, submitted to Shropshire Council, is arguing that the change is lawful, due to the lack of restrictions on opening times contained in the planning permission that granted the site's development.

The Morrisons Daily store and petrol station in Oswestry is currently open between 6am and 11pm, but the supermarket giant is hoping to keep the site open all day and night. Photo: Google

Documents state: "In the absence of planning applications recorded by the local planning authority the applicant applies for a Certificate of Lawful Development, certifying that proposed 24 hour opening is lawful.

"The applicant submits there is no evidence to establish that opening hours have been restricted in the process of granting planning permission for the service station."

The application, which is available to view on Shropshire Council's online planning portal, will be determined in the coming weeks.

