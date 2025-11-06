Livestock market to host rural crime event

The local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be holding the agricultural crime and rural business event at Market Drayton Livestock Market on Wednesday, November 12.

The event, which starts from 10am, will have Shropshire's rural crime and business officer along with members of Cheshire police on hand to provide crime prevention advice and materials for those who attend.

A spokesperson said: "Please take this opportunity to raise any rural concerns you may have and to find out what we are doing to tackle the rural crime and business issues that matter to you. Everyone is welcome and it would be great to see you there."