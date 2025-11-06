Errant motorist driving anti-socially in Ludlow warned vehicle could be seized

Officers in Ludlow said the unnamed motorist was stopped in the town earlier this week and warned about their driving behaviour.

The motorist was told by officers that the vehicle could be seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

The act allows police to seize vehicles used in an anti-social manner that causes alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public. This power can be used for offences like careless driving, inconsiderate driving, or off-road driving, which are likely to cause public alarm, distress, or annoyance.

A spokesperson for Ludlow police said: "Following concerns raised by Ludlow residents and ongoing reports of anti-social driving, a vehicle has been stopped by an officer whilst on foot patrol.

"The driver has been spoken to, and appropriate advice has been given around a section 59 vehicle seizure."