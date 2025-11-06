Coroner demands full reports before final inquest into One Direction star Liam Payne's death

Coroner Crispin Butler said that there there are “continuing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances surrounding Liam’s death” during a three-minute pre-inquest review hearing at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday (November 6).

The Wolverhampton-born One Direction singer died at the age of 31 in October last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

A post-mortem examination report said Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne

A court in Argentina dropped charges in February of criminal negligence against three out of the five people who had been charged in connection with Payne’s death.

The coroner has been forwarded initial documentation relating to the autopsy conducted in Argentina and an initial police scene report, Mr Butler added, stating that he will seek to procure full reports including eyewitness statements before the final inquest.

He said: “We will continue to liaise with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to seek to procure full reports, eyewitness statements and other relevant evidence to assess in due course to address the statutory questions at a final inquest… namely who the deceased was, a final medical cause of death, when, where and how he came by his death.”

Argentinean documentation will be formally translated with subsequent liaison with Payne’s family, National World reports.

The inquest was adjourned until a further pre-inquest review on May 7, 2026 at 10am.