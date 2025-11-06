Builth Wells Town Council has joined forces with County Councillor Jeremy Pugh to complain about road cleaning in the area

A town council and its county councillor have joined forces to complain about the poor state of cleaning on the trunk road in Builth Wells.

They say the street cleaning along the trunk roads in the area is inadequate and despite multiple previous reports, the situation has not improved.

Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh brought the issue to the attention of the town council.

He said he had raised the matter numerous times but there has not been a satisfactory resolution.

Councillor Pugh asked the town council to send a formal letter and a complaint to add extra pressure on the trunk road agency.

In the their letter, Builth Wells town clerk, Louise Hammond said: “We understand that the agency is responsible for funding Powys County Council to maintain the cleanliness of these trunk roads, a responsibility that is currently not being fulfilled to an acceptable standard.

“We hope that by escalating this matter, we can finally achieve a positive outcome and ensure our streets are properly maintained.”

Mrs Hammond told town councillors at a recent meeting that County Councillor Pugh had been asked to send pictures and they had told him about a litter picking campaign which is on-going at the moment.

But councillors said a litter pick is usually a one-off event and this street cleaning needs regular attention.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council’s street cleaning team visits Builth Wells daily to empty street bins and carry out routine litter picking to help maintain cleanliness in the town.

“We have previously been contacted by both the Town Council and the local councillor and we have worked with Cllr Pugh to address the issue.

“There have been occasions in the past where we have not been able to visit daily due to staff shortages, but we have not received any reports or complaints from residents.”

The Trunk Road Agency was asked to comment but said their response is the same as that of the county council.