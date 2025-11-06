Applicant Ian Laurie is asking for permission for a small residential development of three self-build houses on land formerly part of Newburn Farm adjacent to the Kingswood Road, Kington.

To the north a strip of land has been developed on a self-build basis to provide five individual houses over a period of four years.

The success of the scheme and significant unfulfilled demand for self-build in the area has prompted the applicant to develop proposals for a further smaller development to the south

The proposed development comprises three self-build notionally four bedroom houses, each in an individual plot of approximately 0.1-0.15ha.

The applicant said the site could probably take more but out of respect for the neighbouring properties they have restricted the development to three dwellings.

The site is currently an agricultural field and the plans also included nine car parking spaces, six cycle spaces.

The existing agricultural access to the site from the Kingswood Road would be upgraded to form the new access to the residential properties.

Agricultural access to the fields beyond is possible from other access routes within Newburn Farm so the access will no longer be utilised for farm vehicles and the existing public right of way will be maintained in its current location.

Kington Town Council recently considered the application.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said: “We objected to the previous application and I don’t think these amendments make any difference to our previous objections.”

Councillor Judith Gardner said: “They are all quite big houses with big pieces of land, I think Kington should be supporting more affordable housing.”

Previously the town council objected to the proposed development on the grounds that the proposed development shows access to and from the through ancient hedgerow that will be removed, to the detriment of the local environment,; that the proposed development's access proposals bring vehicle access onto Kingswood Road on a blind bend with limited visibility which would result in an unacceptable hazard to road users and ribbon development along this narrow country lane would be outside of the proposed development area for the town.

The council agreed to recommend refusal of the amended proposals too.

Meanwhile, the council recommended approval of a plan to carry out various works to a listed building at 28 Church Street.

The works include roof repairs, window lintel repairs and repainting window frames, external redecoration, front door and surrounding timber repairs.

They also recommended approval of plans to carry out work on trees in the Recreation Ground.

The work involves felling to ground level seven trees, mainly ash and one alder, a sycamore tree will be reduced by five metres and a tulip tree will be reduced in size by five metre and thinned out.

Herefordshire Council will make the final decisions.