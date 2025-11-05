Town’s police issue reminder of firework laws ahead of Bonfire night

A spokesperson said: “​We often get an increase in calls regarding fireworks around this time of year, not just on Bonfire Night itself.

​”Please remember the following to keep yourself and everyone else safe, and reduce any anti-social behaviour:

“It is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under 18 years of age. Maximum penalty of £5,000 and/or six months in prison.

“It is illegal to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am - Bonfire Night 7am to midnight.

“It is illegal to let off a firework in a public place and carries a fine of up to £5,000 or a £90 Fixed Penalty Notice.

“All fireworks sold to the public must comply to CE standards.

“The police have the power to stop and search anyone suspected of carrying fireworks.

“The sale of banger, mini rockets, fireworks that fly erratically, aerial shells and maroons is illegal.

“Irresponsible use of fireworks can damage property, cause injury, scare people (particularly the elderly) and frighten animals.

“Your Safer Neighbourhood Team will be on patrol throughout this week and on Bonfire Night. We hope you have a safe and enjoyable time.”