Severn Trent given green light to use river water to top up reservoirs amid ongoing drought

The EA has warned that drought conditions in the Midlands region may continue into next year, as it approved an application from Severn Trent to help refill Carsington and Ogston reservoirs in Derbyshire.

The permit enables Severn Trent Water to use water from the River Derwent to secure public water supplies, should below-average rainfall continue.

The Environment Agency said it has approved the permit application after careful consideration, and following the water company’s public consultation.

The Environment Agency has approved a drought permit application to help refill Carsington and Ogston reservoirs, Derbyshire. Photo: Severn Trent

Bryan Hemmings, East Midlands drought manager at the Environment Agency, said: "We only issue a drought permit if there are clear plans in place to mitigate any impact on the environment – along with strong evidence from the water company of their ongoing commitment to reduce leaks, improve water efficiency and conserve water.

"We’ll continue to work closely with Severn Trent Water as it develops long-term solutions to protect water resources while drought conditions continue."

The Environment Agency’s East and West Midlands Areas have been in drought since July 15.

Recent intermittently wet weather has not been enough to break the spell, and the EA is warning drought conditions may well persist into next year.

While water levels are slowly rising, reservoirs across the Midlands are below what they normally are at this time of the year.

Severn Trent's reservoirs are around 57.5 per cent full, compared with 81.8 per cent at the same time the year before.

A spokesperson for the EA added: "Unfortunately, a wet autumn and winter are needed to reverse the impacts of months of below-average rainfall. It can take a long time to fully replenish aquifers, rivers and reservoirs.

"Every drop of water we use at home and work comes from our natural environment. There are simple steps people can take to help conserve water, including shorter showers, using water from washing-up to water plants, and fixing leaky taps and toilets."