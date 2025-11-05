Full list of figures for smoking across West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire revealed as vaping overtakes for the first time
Smoking rates across the West Midlands have continued to fall, with most local areas reporting a drop in the proportion of adults who smoke.
The latest figures show a reduction in tobacco use in most areas - apart from Sandwell which has the highest smoking rate in the region at 16.6%, rising slightly from 16.3% last year.
Lichfield, while still having the lowest rate at 7.4%, also saw a small increase of just over one percentage point.
Most other areas recorded declines. Telford & Wrekin, Powys, Shropshire, and Stafford saw the biggest drops, each falling by more than a percentage point.
Larger cities such as Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent also improved slightly, with smoking rates down by around half a percentage point.
But while cigarette use is lowering, the national figures show that he number of people who vape has overtaken the number who smoke for the first time.