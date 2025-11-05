Kai Sainz-Stafford, aged 24, is accused of murdering young Shrewsbury dad Sam Siviter, 35, who died after an incident at Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on Friday, May 2 this year.

Sainz-Stafford denies the offence and is standing trial at Stafford Crown Court.

The court was told that Sainz-Stafford plunged a knife into Mr Siviter’s chest, leaving a 7cm wound, and also stabbed him twice in his left leg before Mr Siviter staggered to a neighbour’s home, collapsed to the ground and died in the back of an ambulance.

Sam Siviter

It was said that Sainz-Stafford told a taxi driver he was going “to have some fun with a girl” before he was dropped off at the home of Hannah Cottrell - Mr Siviter's ex - in Lambourn Drive. The driver said he “appeared to be on something” and was “hyperactive”.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC told the court that Sainz-Stafford and Ms Cottrell had been sending 'flirty' messages to each other for a couple of weeks before the defendant got a taxi to her home at 11.15pm on Thursday, May 1. This was the first time they had met in person.

In early messages between the pair, Sainz-Stafford told Ms Cottrell he would “take you on a date”.

She asked where and he said: “Monties,” likely referring to the Wetherspoons pub in Shrewsbury, Montgomery’s Tower.