Firefighters called to crash in Shrewsbury

One Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engine was called to the scene of The Mount, Grinshill, in Shrewsbury, to reports of a single car collision at around 4.52pm on Wednesday.

On arrival, fire service crews discovered one vehicle, which was made safe using small tools.

The fire service said that one engine was mobilised from its Wem station, before attending crews used small gear to make the vehicle safe.

A fire service spokesperson said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as road traffic collision, making safe in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Wem. The road traffic collision involved one car; crews made the vehicle safe using small tools."

The incident was marked as clear at 5.23pm.