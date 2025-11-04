Wem Fireworks is returning to Bowensfield on Wednesday (November 5).

A Wem Town Council spokeswoman said: “Wem is set for a sparkling evening of entertainment.

“Gates will open at 5.30pm, with the fireworks display starting at 7pm.

“Visitors can look forward to a fun-filled night featuring a local DJ, a range of food and drink stalls, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

“This is a ticket-only event, and tickets are available now at littleboxoffice.com.

“Tickets are priced at £7.45 for adults, £3 for children, and free for under-5s.

“For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, no sparklers or alcohol are permitted on site.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the Wem Sports and Social Association.