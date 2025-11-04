Shropshire Star
Wem gears up for 'sparkling evening' this Bonfire Night: Find out how to get tickets

A town is gearing up for “a sparkling evening” this bonfire night, with fireworks and fun on the cards.

By Nick Humphreys
Wem Fireworks is returning to Bowensfield on Wednesday (November 5).

A Wem Town Council spokeswoman said: “Wem is set for a sparkling evening of entertainment.

“Gates will open at 5.30pm, with the fireworks display starting at 7pm. 

“Visitors can look forward to a fun-filled night featuring a local DJ, a range of food and drink stalls, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

“This is a ticket-only event, and tickets are available now at littleboxoffice.com.

“Tickets are priced at £7.45 for adults, £3 for children, and free for under-5s.

 “For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, no sparklers or alcohol are permitted on site.”

 All proceeds from the event will go to the Wem Sports and Social Association.