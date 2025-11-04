Rhayader Town Council is the latest authority to give the idea its backing.

Its move follows that of Welshpool Town Council which decided recently to write to other town and community councils in the area to lobby for a potential county-wide ban on dogs being allowed on sports grounds.

The issue came to a head this summer with problems caused by rogue dog walkers letting their pets poop on playing fields in Welshpool, Guilsfield and Llanfair Caereinion and not picking up after them.

Councillors were recommended to take action after a rise in complaints this summer.

Welshpool councillors pointed out how hard it will be to enforce, with councillors in the past being met by aggressive responses from some dog owners.

Guilsfield has also banned dogs from its playing fields in recent years, but recent problems have even led to the local school children being stopped from playing on the fields.

Previously approved Dog Control Orders in the Welshpool area had expired as they were not converted to a Public Spaces Protection Order within the required three-year period.

So members agreed to write to other councils and lobby Powys to introduce a Public Spaces Protection Order.

At Rhayader Town Council’s October meeting members discussed the letter from Welshpool and said they have also experienced problems with dog fouling on sports areas.

They agreed to support the proposal to ask Powys County Council for a complete ban for all dogs on sports field apart from assistance dogs.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Introducing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) involves a local authority identifying and gathering evidence of persistent, unreasonable anti-social behaviour that negatively affects the community. This is followed by a public consultation to assess the impact and gather feedback. If the legal criteria are met, the council drafts and implements an order that imposes specific restrictions or requirements within a designated area.

“The council is aware that Welshpool Town Council has written to other town and community councils in the county regarding a ban on dogs in sports fields but has not received anything directly on this subject to date. If we are contacted by the town council, their request will be considered.”