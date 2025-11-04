Rare commercial investment opportunity offered at Shifnal industrial estate

Four, well-positioned commercial units and two yards at Shifnal Industrial Estate, Lamledge Lane, Shifnal, are available on a 299-year lease for £480,000, reflecting a net initial yield of 10.2 per cent.

Shifnal Industrial Estate

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, said Units 21A, 21B, 21C and 21D and Yards 6 and 7 are fully income-producing and represent a secure investment option, with a current net annual rent of £51,052.

“Situated within an established commercial estate, the property is offered subject to the existing occupational leases which ensures a steady rental income stream,” he added.

“With its strong rental performance, this represents an excellent addition to any commercial investment portfolio and an excellent asset management opportunity.

“This well-diversified asset is suited to a variety of commercial uses, making it an appealing investment for those seeking secure income with future growth potential.

"Shifnal has a growing local economy and this property offers both current and future occupiers the opportunity to be part of this rapidly expanding hub.”

The four units, which each have shutter doors and an eaves height of 3.4 metres, range in size from 504 to 572 square feet. Yards 6 and 7 cover 0.32 and 0.05 acres, respectively.

Shifnal Industrial Estate is a key commercial hub in the heart of Shifnal and close to a range of local amenities and transport links. It is located just one mile away from Shifnal Railway Station which provides direct access to Wolverhampton in 15 minutes, Birmingham in 30 minutes and London Euston within two hours. The estate is also just four miles from the M54, which connects to the M6 and national motorway network. Telford and Wolverhampton are six and nine miles away, respectively.