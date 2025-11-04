The town council is considering the move to tackle the number of people allowing their dogs to foul in the Groe.

The issue was highlighted by people playing sports and rugby in the area and they said people not picking up after their dogs is a big problem.

Builth Wells town clerk Louise Hammond told a recent town council meeting: “We could put up some signs saying ‘keep your dog on a lead’ and it may be a deterrent for some people but there will always be some that do not care.

Councillor Lynda Owen said: “If a member of the public sees a dog running across a sports field they have got no way of pointing out if they foul to the dog’s owner.”

Councillor Gwyn Davies said he worries about the younger children who play at the top end of the Groe.

“It’s a job to watch two or three dogs at a time if they are not on a lead,” he said.

He said they could ask all the Groe user groups and then make some signs and put them up, at least then dog owners allowing their animals to foul would not have any excuse.

Members agreed that Councillor Davies should get some quotes for signs.