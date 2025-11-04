Five different groups to run a Kington charity shop this month

Five different groups will be running Kington and District Community Shop plans throughout the rest of November.

First to run and stock the shop will be Old School Community Hub, New Radnor which will be at the High Street venue from Wednesday, November 5 until Tuesday, November 11.

They will be followed from November 12 until 18 by Pembridge Primary School.

The Friends of St Mary’s Church, Kington will run it from November 19 until 25 and then Newchurch Church will have it from November 26 until December 2.

Finally, Bleddfa Church will run it from December 3 until 9.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.