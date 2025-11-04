Bridgnorth prepares to remember fallen heroes with service at towns war memorial

The town is to hold its annual parade through the High Street on Sunday ahead of a service and silence at the town’s war memorial in the Castle Grounds.

The event, organised by the town council, St Mary’s Church and the Royal British Legion, will also culminate with a service at St Mary’s church.

Those wishing to attend are being asked to meet in Whitburn Street at 10.40am on Sunday.

The band stand in Castle Grounds ahead of the service on Sunday

The march will then head down the High Street and arrive at Castle Grounds 10.50.

There is an Act of Remembrance and two minutes silence at 11am followed by laying of wreaths at the Grade-II listed war memorial.

This will be followed by a service in the church.