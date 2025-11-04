Exact time largest and brightest Moon of 2025 will reach full Moon phase this week

The second of three consecutive supermoons in 2025 will occur on Bonfire Night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the supermoon, which will be the largest and brightest Moon of the year, including from where it gets its name and the exact time it will reach full moon phase.

What is the November full Moon called?

The November full moon is called the Beaver Moon. According to Royal Museums Greenwich, some say the name of November's full moon comes from Native Americans setting beaver traps during this month, while others say the name comes from the heavy activity of beavers building their winter dams.

The Beaver Moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on the top of Glastonbury Tor in 2017

What is a supermoon?

The Beaver Moon is also a supermoon. The BBC explains that the Moon's orbit around the Earth is elliptical, or slightly egg-shaped, meaning that the distance between the two varies throughout the year. If the Moon is full at its closest point to Earth (perigee), or within 90 per cent of its closest point, it can be referred to as a 'supermoon'. An alternative definition of a ‘supermoon’ is any full moon within 360,000km of the centre of the Earth.

When is the Beaver Moon?

The Beaver Moon will reach its full moon phase at 1.19pm on Wednesday, November 5 in the UK. In addition to Bonfire Night, the supermoon will also be visible a few nights before and after Wednesday.

What is the weather forecast for the West Midlands on November 5?

The Met Office forecast for the West Midlands on November 5 reads: "A largely cloudy start with showery rain in places, mainly in western areas. Many places dry by the afternoon with occasional sunny spells and feeling unseasonably warm. Staying fairly breezy. Maximum temperature 17 °C".