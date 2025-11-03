Kai Sainz-Stafford, aged 24, is accused of murdering 35-year-old carpenter Sam Siviter, who died after an incident in Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on Friday, May 2 this year.

Sainz-Stafford, of HMP Dovegate, denies murdering Mr Siviter, and is due to stand trial at Stafford Crown Court in front of Judge Sylvia de Bertodano.

It is expected that a jury will be sworn in today, with witness evidence beginning from tomorrow at the earliest.

Sam Siviter

Mr Siviter was single and a dad-of-two who lived at Ashford Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury.

Born at City Hospital in Dudley Road, Birmingham, he grew up in the West Midlands before moving to Shrewsbury when he was 13.

He went to Sundorne School (now Shrewsbury Academy) and Shrewsbury College before becoming a carpenter.

He supported West Bromwich Albion as well as playing for Pelsall Villa Colts in Walsall when he was younger. He also played for pub teams in Shrewsbury.

Some of Sam’s friends went to place flowers on the gates at The Hawthorns, home of the Baggies, shortly after he died.