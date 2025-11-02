Watch - see the incredible Halloween display featuring ghouls, ghosts and even a pirate ship built in a South Shropshire garden
There are some spooky goings on in one South Shropshire street this weekend, after a family has unveiled their annual display - featuring ghouls, ghosts, pumpkins and even a pirate ship.
Robert and Kerry Laban from Craven Arms, have been decorating their garden each Halloween for a number of years.
But their displays in Meadow Road have grown, and this year the pair have unveiled a spectacular display, built from scratch for the family, who are raising money for a Cuan Animal Rescue.
This year, the pair, with help of their children, have filled their garden with a host of ghostly displays, featuring carved pumpkins, spiders, a ghostly wedding ceremony, cobwebs - and even a 25-foot pirate ship.
There is even a bar outside at their family home, which has become an annual tourist attraction for the people in the town on Halloween, as the family also dress up for the occasion, along with children Amber and Leo.
“We do it for a different charity every single year,” said Rob. “We plan it a year in advance and begin putting LEDs together. So when we finish this one we will start the next one.
“There’s a lot of drawing and ideas going in at night.”
Kerry added: “We get local people involved to support their local charities. People come round and see how it changes day by day but Halloween is the big main event.