Watch - see the incredible Halloween display featuring ghouls, ghosts and even a pirate ship built in a South Shropshire garden

Robert and Kerry Laban from Craven Arms, have been decorating their garden each Halloween for a number of years.

But their displays in Meadow Road have grown, and this year the pair have unveiled a spectacular display, built from scratch for the family, who are raising money for a Cuan Animal Rescue.

Meadow Road, Craven Arms with (Front) Kerry and Rob Laban who live at the house. (Back) Kerry's sister Lyndsay Peters ad partner: Darren Bartlam, Kerry and Robs children: Amber 15 and Leo 13.

This year, the pair, with help of their children, have filled their garden with a host of ghostly displays, featuring carved pumpkins, spiders, a ghostly wedding ceremony, cobwebs - and even a 25-foot pirate ship.

Meadow Road, Craven Arms with (Front) Kerry and Rob Laban who live at the house. Kerry and Robs children: Amber 15 and Leo 13 Laban at the scariest wedding in town.

There is even a bar outside at their family home, which has become an annual tourist attraction for the people in the town on Halloween, as the family also dress up for the occasion, along with children Amber and Leo.

Craven Arms and a Halloween mega display at Meadow Road at one of the houses. Kerry and Rob Laban who live at the house.

“We do it for a different charity every single year,” said Rob. “We plan it a year in advance and begin putting LEDs together. So when we finish this one we will start the next one.

Craven Arms and a Halloween mega display at Meadow Road at one of the houses. Family members: Lyndsay Peters and Darren Bartlam.

“There’s a lot of drawing and ideas going in at night.”

Craven Arms and a Halloween mega display at Meadow Road at one of the houses. Kerry and Rob Laban who live at the house.

Kerry added: “We get local people involved to support their local charities. People come round and see how it changes day by day but Halloween is the big main event.