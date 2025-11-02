Bridgnorth Town Council has said that repairs to the town walls should be finished by November 24, weather permitting, and shared some drone shots to demonstrate how the work is progressing.

A spokesperson said: “Many of you will have seen the work progressing when looking up from Low Town, but the drone photos give a good view of the whole project.”

They added: “80 per cent of the anchors are now installed, together with 20 per cent of the mesh. The operational part of the project is on schedule with an expected completion of 24th November weather permitting. Further updates will appear soon.”

Drone photos shared by Bridgnorth Town Council show how the work to the town walls is progressing

The repairs are being carried out to ensure there are no landslips that could damage property or injure people.

The damaged wall was uncovered in December 2022 and led to a 14-month closure of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway.

The town council, which was liable for repairs, initially thought just 7.5 metres of retaining wall would need to be fixed, but in total ended up having to fix more than 65 metres of the ancient wall.

In total, the wall repairs were estimated to cost around £750,000, and the town council had to borrow £500,000 from the Public Works Loan Board, which is being paid off by local council taxpayers over the next 25 years.

While the Cliff Railway reopened last year, one section of the retaining wall further away from the funicular train, was awaiting repair.

A contractor was appointed to fix this remaining section, with work beginning on September 1.