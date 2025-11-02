The incident happened in Overton Road, St Martins at around 9.40am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has described it as a “small fire” and said that all the people at the home were accounted for.

“On Sunday, November 2, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Oswestry,” the spokesperson said.

“Incident involving small fire in domestic property. All persons accounted for.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Ellesmere and Shrewsbury, and crews used a covering jet and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.