Car fire at busy Telford traffic island
The fire brigade was called after a car’s brakes went on fire by a busy Telford traffic island.
The incident happened near the Hollinswood roundabout yesterday.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 2.33pm on Saturday, November 1, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.
“This was a fire involving the brakes on a light vehicle and extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service.
“One hose reel jet was used by crews to cool the brakes before the vehicle was escorted to a place of safety and left in the care of the vehicle owner.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.