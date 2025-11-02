The incident happened near the Hollinswood roundabout yesterday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 2.33pm on Saturday, November 1, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

“This was a fire involving the brakes on a light vehicle and extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“One hose reel jet was used by crews to cool the brakes before the vehicle was escorted to a place of safety and left in the care of the vehicle owner.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.