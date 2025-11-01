Three vehicles collide in mid-morning South Shropshire crash
Three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on Saturday morning.
The incident on the A49 near Stokesay saw a fire crew from Church Stretton attend the scene around 11.45am.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in any of the three vehicles following the collision.
"Fire crews made vehicles safe using small tools and addressed small fuel leak using Environment Agency grab pack," added the spokesperson.