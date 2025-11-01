'Christmas is a time for the whole community' Mayor's delight at Shropshire town's new Christmas lights display

Wellington Town Council has promised to “light up Wellington” after an increased budget of £27,500 to spend on modern changeable coloured lights

The new look LED lights, which the town council say represent their commitment to enhancing civic pride across the whole town, will be officially switched on by Mayor, Councillor Reg Snell, on Saturday, November 29.

This year's investment has allowed for the renewal and enhancement of existing displays for the first time for more than a decade and, crucially, the expansion of the scheme into new areas of the town.

Residents will be see brand new festive lights illuminating the neighbourhoods of Shawbirch, Brooklands, and Arleston, as well as a striking display on the busy Morrisons roundabout.

The lights also change colour and it is hoped that the New Year celebrations will be marked by an enhanced display. The lights come with a five-year guarantee and a 12 year life expectancy. They can potentially also be utilised for other events throughout the year.

Councillor Snell, said: “I am delighted to be switching on our new lights which represent a significant investment by the Town Council this year. Christmas is a time for the whole community, and it was a priority for us to ensure the festive spirit extended beyond the town centre.

“Bringing these beautiful new displays to Shawbirch, Brooklands and Arleston, ensures our whole town shares in the magic. I invite everyone to join us for what promises to be a wonderful free switch-on event, one of the highlights of the Wellington events calendar.”