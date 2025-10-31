Prolific Telford shoplifter is jailed and banned from town's shops

Nathan Crossley, of no fixed abode, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to 36 counts of theft from shops.

During the hearing the court heard how the 35-year-old stole goods worth £2,453 between August and October of this year.

Crossley was eventually arrested on Wednesday this week by officers from Telford's town centre team, and subsequently charged the following day.

Nathan Crossley

On Friday he was given a 26-week custodial sentence, as well as a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). The CBO means that when released from prison Crossley cannot enter stores including any Co-op store in Telford, Tesco on Park Lane, Sainsbury's on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Tesco in Madeley, and Greggs in Anstice Square in Madeley.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

PC Jodie Close, from Telford's town centre team, said: "We are pleased the court has given Crossley a custodial sentence, as well as a CBO, whose prolific thieving has impacted shops and businesses across Telford, and caused alarm and distress to members of the public."

A spokesperson for the police added that Crossley's CBO will be in place until October 2028 and anyone who sees him in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately at: Report a crime | West Mercia Police.