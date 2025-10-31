'Drugs are like poison' Judge jails drug dealer who claimed to make £5,000 a day selling cocaine and ketamine

Andrew Lane, aged 30, was arrested in March this year after West Mercia Police raided his home in Laburnum Road, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that during the raid, police found six iPhones and around £460 in cash at the address.

Mr Danny Smith, prosecuting, told the court that when officers called a known "drugs line", one of the phones belonging to Lane began ringing.

Mr Smith said in an interview with police, Lane confessed to selling drugs.

He said: "He said he made £5,000 a time but said some days were better than others".

He added that border checks revealed that Lane had flown to Cancun in Mexico, Amsterdam and Istanbul in March this year ahead of his arrest.

But he added the prosecution had "no evidence" he was buying drugs from those trips, but added they showed the lifestyle Lane was enjoying from his drug dealing.

"He accepted he has a nice life, with nice things, paid for by drug dealing," said Mr Smith.

He said that Lane, who admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class-A drugs (cocaine) and of being concerned in the supply of Class-B drugs (ketamine), had 10 previous convictions to his name, including for drugs offences.

He also said that the prosecution would be making a claim under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recoup Lane''s ill-gotten gains.

However, Mr Paul Smith, defending Lane, said his claims about how much money he made had a "feeling of fiction", adding: "There has been a degree of inflating things."

Judge Anthony Lowe said: "When a defendant says he makes £5,000 a day in drug dealing, I have to take that at face value, but if I were dealing with somebody that was regularly earning £5,000 a day over an 18-month period their ought to be more evidence of it."

However, he added Lane would be sentenced as someone who played a "significant role" in street dealing.

He jailed him for 44 months, telling the defendant: "Drugs are like poison. They destroy lives as much as taking a baseball bat and hitting them on the back of the head."