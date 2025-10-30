Jamie Falconer, aged 44, killed Jimmy the parakeet “in the most brutal of ways” at his mother's home in Telford.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how Falconer inflicted grave wounds on the animal during a mental health episode on June 7 this year.

Falconer, of Bishopdale, Brookside, Telford, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Sarah Cooper, mitigating, confessed that as “an animal lover” she was “quite upset” to see a picture of the bird after Falconer had killed it.