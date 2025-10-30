Convicted drug driver Jamal Musse, aged 28, was pulled over on Shropshire’s only motorway by police in a luxury Lamborghini Urus - an SUV favoured by Premier League footballers which costs at least £200,000 brand new.

However, the vehicle did not belong to Musse and he was driving it for a friend, who was in the passenger seat, on the way home from a wedding.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that officers’ attention was drawn to the Lamborghini on the M54 in the Telford area as it was "in excess of the speed limit," said Kate Price, prosecuting.

Musse was pulled over near junction 3 Tong interchange.