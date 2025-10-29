Asda is offering £1 hot meals and unlimited hot drinks to older shoppers - here’s when

Asda has relaunched its £1 ‘Winter Warmer’ café deal for over-60s, offering a hot meal and unlimited tea or coffee

Asda is bringing back its popular £1 “Winter Warmer” café deal, offering over-60s a hot meal and unlimited tea or coffee to help ease the cost of living pressures this winter.

Launching on Saturday, November 1, and running until the end of February, Asda’s offer will be available at 212 of its cafés across the UK, including supermarkets in the West Midlands and Shropshire.

For £1, customers can enjoy a comforting bowl of tomato or chicken soup, served with a bread roll and unlimited refills of tea or coffee.

The supermarket says the initiative aims not only to help older shoppers stretch their budgets but also to tackle loneliness among pensioners during the colder months.

The offer proved a lifeline last year, with over half a million Winter Warmer meals sold between November and February, and Asda says many visitors used the cafés as a welcoming space to meet friends or enjoy a chat with staff.

Asda's Christmas Community Tracker

Asda’s latest Christmas Community Tracker highlights just how valuable that social element can be.

One in ten over-60s surveyed said they were unsure whether they’d speak to anyone between December 15 and January 1, while the same number said they often visit supermarkets simply for human interaction.

To support this, Asda’s Community Champions are inviting local groups and individuals to make the most of the café offer, encouraging older people to meet, socialise and enjoy a warm space without worrying about costs.

Jordan Cummings, Asda’s buying manager for cafés and concessions, said: “We know winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they continue to worry about how to keep themselves warm on a fixed income.

“By bringing Winter Warmers back this November, we hope it will continue to make a real difference - offering both warmth and company for those who need it most.”

When does the £1 Asda Winter Warmer offer start?

The £1 Winter Warmer offer is available daily in all participating Asda cafés nationwide from November 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. Anyone aged 60 or over can claim the deal, by simply showing proof of age at the café till.

