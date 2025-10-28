New case of bluetongue virus in Shropshire confirmed at county farm

A case of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) has been confirmed in a bull in Shropshire, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have announced this week.

Bluetongue is a viral disease spread mainly through the bites of infected midges. While it poses no risk to human health or food safety, it can lead to significant restrictions on animal movement and trade.

The virus affects a range of livestock, including sheep, cattle, goats, and deer, as well as camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

In Shropshire, two cattle were confirmed infected on September 17, with two further cases detected on September 19. The latest case was confirmed on Friday, October 24.

The discovery brings the total number of BTV-3 cases recorded in England since July 2025 to 122, with a further five cases identified in Wales.