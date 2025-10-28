Law firm ranked highly again in prestigious Legal 500

Experts from the across the Wyre Forest based business have been listed in the 2025 edition of the elite legal guide. It includes nine departments being listed and individual solicitors highlighted for their expertise.

From left, back, Andrew Chandler, Sally Morris, Rebecca Rogers. Front, from left, Alexandra Phillips, Katherine Tippetts, Andrew Davies, Sam Pedley and Robert Weston

Nationally-recognised contentious probate partner Robert Weston is named in the guide’s ‘Hall of Fame’ category for the fourth year running, while litigation partner Sam Pedley is named as a Leading Partner for the first time. Sam is named alongside agriculture and rural affairs partner Alexandra Phillips who is highlighted for the first time on the list, also entering the Leading Partner category.

Employment partner Sally Morris is also named again on the Leading Partner list, while contentious probate partner Andrew Chandler, commercial property partner David Raymont, and family law partner Sian Kenkre, are all again named as Next Generation Partners.

Also singled out for the first time is Rebecca Rogers, with the senior associate and litigation expert listed as a Leading Associate.

Turning to the firm’s specialist departments, its family department has moved up to a coveted ‘Tier One’ status, with its agricultural and rural affairs team retaining its top Tier One status it has held since 2021.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director at mfg Solicitors, said: “The release of the latest Legal 500 list is always a big moment in the industry so it’s great to see our partners and departments singled out for praise by our clients.

“To see Robert Weston appearing for the fourth year in a row in the Hall of Fame is a remarkable achievement and shows why he is revered across the country. We’re delighted for Sam and Alexandra to now be recognised as Leading Partners, whilst the likes of Sally, Andrew, David and Sian have rightly maintained their positions again this year. It’s also great to see Rebecca recognised as a Leading Associate.“

"Aside from our agriculture and rural affairs team retaining their top status, to see our family department ranked as a Tier One is also a huge milestone for Katherine Tippetts and her team. They provide first-rate advice to hundreds of families and individuals so for them to be personally recognised by clients is testament to their professionalism.”

More than 250,000 people were interviewed across the world during the past 12 months to produce the latest Legal 500. Firms and lawyers are recommended purely on merit.

mfg Solicitors has six offices across the region in Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, Birmingham, Worcester, Telford and Ludlow.