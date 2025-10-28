Funny CCTV video catches a mischievous West Midlands dog tip paint over owner's carpet

A mischievous dog tipped white paint on their owner's carpet while they were watching on CCTV.

Phillip Gibbons, 57, and his partner, Caroline Dickenson, 59, had popped out to the shops on October 24, 2025, and left their German Malinois, Storm, aged two, at home.

Whilst they were out, Phillip decided to look at the home camera to check that Storm was alright and didn't expect to see what happened next.