Events business Shropshire Festivals shortlisted for two top awards

One of the awards is The Place Making Award, which recognises events teams that understand the importance of working with local communities to deliver new or improved events in public spaces.

Earlier this year, Shropshire Festivals reimagined the town square for the three-day event - Shrewsbury Moves.

Sid and Beth Heath at the Best Business Women Awards

The festival was coordinated by the Big Town Plan Partnership and funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to celebrate the future of movement around the town.

Shropshire Festivals, based in Telford, has also hosted Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest in the Quarry.

Their events manager, Clare Wells, is up for the Best Unsung Hero/Heroine Award for demonstrating her indispensability to the Shropshire Festivals team.

This follows the news that Shropshire Festivals’ owner Beth Heath has received a Special Recognition Award at the Best Business Women Awards in Daventry this month, as well as picking up the silver trophy for Best Female Leader.

Beth said: “To have this amazing recognition as our busy events season draws to a close for the year is wonderful. Being recognised by NOEA means a huge deal to our small, family-run business, and I’m so pleased they have shone a spotlight on my very hardworking events manager, Clare Wells, who puts a million per cent into everything she does and who has elevated the business greatly since she came on board.

“I’m still in shock after receiving the Special Recognition Award at the Best Business Women Awards. It was an absolute honour to be singled out amongst a room full of inspirational women from across the UK."

It has been a bumper year for corporate events for Shropshire Festivals with events they have been asked to deliver including the Challenging MND Gala Ball 2025, WR Partners Late Summer Party, Harper Adams University Graduation, Ricoh UK Products Ltd 40th birthday celebrations, Peakes Travel Elite Luxury Travel Showcase, Reconomy’s Summer Family Party, a party within Shropshire Oktoberfest for Lanyon Bowdler, multiple hospitality events for Aaron & Partners Solicitors, and most recently a week of hospitality events for the ITF World Tennis Tour Wrexham.

Beth added: “We love working with local businesses and organisations, using our expertise, extensive infrastructure and connections to deliver events which take all the stress away.

"From business celebrations to major hospitality events, glamorous parties to company festivals, my team at Shropshire Festivals can deliver it all."